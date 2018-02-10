Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Hickory

A man was arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash that left one man dead in Hickory Saturday morning.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the incident happened in the 3100 block of Highway 70 SE.

Police say the man, Charles Shook Jr., 58, was pronounced dead by Catawba County EMS.

Shook was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash. The suspect vehicle and driver were located nearby.

The suspect, Jeffrey Bumgarner, 55, was arrested and charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and additional traffic violations.

Bumgarner received a $30,000 secured bond and is being detained in the Catawba County Detention Facility.

No further information was released.

