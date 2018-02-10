Church leader assaulted in south Charlotte church parking lot, teen arrested

A teen has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a church leader in south Charlotte Friday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 5100 block of Kuykendall Road.

Officers say 17-year-old William McCloskey was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and hit and run.

According to a parishioner from Saint Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, the church leader, Father Steve Dalber, was attacked by two teens in the church parking lot.

The church says he was hospitalized Friday night for his injuries but is in stable condition.

There's no word on motives in this incident and no further information has been released.

