Four arrests made after months-long drug investigation in Statesville

A four-month investigation came to a successful end Friday morning after Statesville Police arrested four individuals on a variety of drug and firearms charges.

The arrests come after complaints from the community led to an extensive investigation into reported drug sales and trafficking occurring in two different areas in Statesville.

Officials searched a residence at in the 600 block of Harrison St. Friday morning.



Police say three subjects, Patrick Curruth, 26, Quentin Curruth, 27 and Quience Curruth, 29, all brothers, were detained without incident and the search yielded more than 54 grams of crack and powder cocaine, more than $1,200, three handguns and one rifle with a drum magazine.



Later Friday morning, officials served a search warrant in the 300 block of Winston Ave.

According to police, drugs, items used for the manufacture and sale of crack cocaine and over $900 in were seized.

Derrick Ramseur, 35, was arrested on cocaine charges in this search.



"These arrests will hopefully lead us to more information that will help the Statesville Police Department make our city safer for these children," said Statesville Police Chief Joe Barone.

