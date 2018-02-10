Concord pair accused of possessing bottles labeled as 'CBD' oil

Officers arrested two men on illegal drug charges Thursday for allegedly possessing bottles labeled as "CBD" oil in Concord.

The Concord Police Department says they have collaborated with Cabarrus County EMS in reference to the growing “CBD” oil issue in the community.

Department investigators researched the issue and coordinated with the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office.

Police served a search warrant Thursday at Dream Tobacco and Vapes #2 in the 3600 block of Concord Parkway South. During the search, officers reportedly seized over 300 bottles labeled as “CBD” oil.

The employee of this business, 21-year-old Najmaldin Gobah, was arrested for possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI (Marijuana).

The investigation led officers to another Dream Tobacco and Vapes store in the 2200 block of Roxie Street.

A search of this business yielded another 12 bottles labeled as “CBD” oil.

The business owner, 28-year-old Fuad Alshaibi, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI (Marijuana).

With the exception of certain medicinal uses allowed by statute, “CBD” oil is illegal to possess or to be sold in retail stores.

Police say they share the concerns of Cabarrus County EMS regarding the side effects this product is having on unsuspecting users.

While labeled as “CBD” oil, no one can be sure what chemical compounds comprise the oil that is being sold, officers said. The Concord Police Department will send samples of the product to the state crime lab for analysis.

Pending the result of that analysis, charges may be amended if the oil is found to contain synthetic compounds other than “CBD” oil.

The Concord Police Department urges parents to speak to their children about the dangers of ingesting unknown chemical compounds.

Officers say they will be diligent about seeking out those that are selling this illegal product in our community.

The fact police were able to get a large amount of drugs off streets, brings a lot of relief to parents whose children attend high school within the district.

“With the opiod crisis and everything, you do worry about anything getting into the schools and getting into your kid,” Brian Barbour, who is a father of an 18-year-old student at Jay M. Robinson High School, said.

