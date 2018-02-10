Armed robbery reported at business in south Charlotte

Police say an armed robbery took place at a business in south Charlotte early Saturday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 12800 block of South Tryon Street.

A 911 caller told police that a man was trying to enter the business when they walked out of the back door.

The man allegedly pointed a gun and demanded money but did not get anything and fled the scene.

There's no word on a person of interest in this robbery and no arrests have been made.

No further information has been released.

