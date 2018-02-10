Recipe: Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef) - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef)

(WBTV) -

Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef) Ingredients/Preparation Beef Marinade

  • 2 1/2 lbs. rib eye beef, thinly sliced 
  • 2 tbsp. low sodium soy sauce 
  • 2 tsp. sesame oil 
  • 2 tsp. crushed garlic 
  • 2 tbsp. brown sugar 
  • 1 tbsp. rice wine (sake) 
  • Pinch of black pepper 
  • 1/2 piece of fresh kiwi, juiced in a blender 
  1. Trim the fat off the beef with a knife. Distribute the sugar evenly on the beef by sprinkling it on each piece. Allow beef to sit for 10 minutes.
  2. In a separate bowl, mix together the soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, sugar, sake, and black pepper. Put aside. 
  3. Massage the kiwi juice into the beef, add the soy sauce mixture and rub into the meat and let sit for 10 minutes. Dipping Sauce: combine ingredients and set aside 
  • 1 tbsp. soybean paste 
  • 2 tsp. crushed garlic 
  • 2 tsp. red pepper sauce 
  • 1 tsp. salad oil 
  • 2 tbsp. water 
  1. Combine ingredients, heat on low for 20 minutes. Grilling 
  2. Heat grill to 450 degrees, oil the grate, quickly grill on each side until browned. 
  3. Serve over white rice with dipping sauce on the side 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly