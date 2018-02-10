Recipe: Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef)

-
Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef) Ingredients/Preparation Beef Marinade
- 2 1/2 lbs. rib eye beef, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp. low sodium soy sauce
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- 2 tsp. crushed garlic
- 2 tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tbsp. rice wine (sake)
- Pinch of black pepper
- 1/2 piece of fresh kiwi, juiced in a blender
- Trim the fat off the beef with a knife. Distribute the sugar evenly on the beef by sprinkling it on each piece. Allow beef to sit for 10 minutes.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, sugar, sake, and black pepper. Put aside.
- Massage the kiwi juice into the beef, add the soy sauce mixture and rub into the meat and let sit for 10 minutes. Dipping Sauce: combine ingredients and set aside
- 1 tbsp. soybean paste
- 2 tsp. crushed garlic
- 2 tsp. red pepper sauce
- 1 tsp. salad oil
- 2 tbsp. water
- Combine ingredients, heat on low for 20 minutes. Grilling
- Heat grill to 450 degrees, oil the grate, quickly grill on each side until browned.
- Serve over white rice with dipping sauce on the side
