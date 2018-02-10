BLOG: First Alert Day Sunday as steady rain falls throughout the day

9 p.m.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday because we will continue to be unsettled through the day.

There is currently an Areal Flood Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander County until Monday at 7 a.m.

Rain will continue to fall through the night in many places. Especially the mountains and western foothills could see pockets of heavy rain.

We will kick off Sunday in the low 60s but you may not want to spend much time outside.

The rain will fall the first part of the day so it looks like you’ll need to wear the rain boots to church for the third Sunday in a row!

The rain looks spottier toward the afternoon but then we will add in the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or see lightning.

The system is tapping the Gulf of Mexico for its moisture supply. The conveyor belt of rain will bring healthy rainfall totals.

The counties in the Flood Watch could pick up two to three inches of rain while the rest of us will likely range closer to half an inch to one inch of rain.

That is still a good amount, considering that this time last week, most of us were in a rain deficit. Yes, we are playing catch up… and winning.

On top of the rain, there could be pockets of fog tonight and into Sunday morning.

Be safe!

9 a.m.

No wash-out Saturday; Steady rain returns this evening

While we will have to be dodging a fair amount of rain throughout the course of the weekend, it does not appear that Saturday will be a complete and total wash-out.

Over the last few days we had advertised that our data was indicating there would be some lulls and breaks in the rain Saturday afternoon, and now that the radar picture is unfolding it still appears that will be the case.

We did have some areas of rain move through Saturday morning, and behind that dense fog has been left in place.

The remainder of the daytime hours will feature clouds, fog, and periods of light rain or spotty showers.

But, there will be some lulls and breaks in the raindrops too, so if you were hoping to get in a dog walk or a quick run or bike-ride outside, most of us should be able to squeeze out a few hour window where that will be possible.

Just don't forget to check the WBTV weather app radar before you head out to be sure there are no showers in your area.

Steady rain will return Saturday evening, and become heavy at times at night. At this point, it doesn't look like we'll get so lucky with dry breaks for Sunday.

A Flood Watch came out early Saturday morning for the mountains and foothills, so several of our western counties are included in that. Rainfall over the weekend could easily get closed to three inches for these areas.

\The rest of us will likely see one to two inches by the time the weekend comes to a close.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.