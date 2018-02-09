Man charged for hitting school crossing guard in Fort Mill hit-and-run

A man was charged for hitting a school crossing guard after a hit-and-run in Fort Mill Friday afternoon.

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Springfield Parkway at the entrance of Fort Mill Middle School.

When officers arrived, they discovered the crossing guard had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Johnny Clifton IV, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving minor injury

The crossing guard was transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Pineville.

Clifton’s bond has been set at $5,000.00, and he presently remains in custody at the Fort Mill Police Department.

