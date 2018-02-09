Potholes in Gaston County make a rocky road for travelers

Winter weather and freezing temperatures have turned the everyday commute for Gastonia drivers into a rocky road. Potholes have taken their place around the county and for many, their damage is unavoidable.

"If I know it's coming and I got to take it... uhhh," CJ Martin says when describing his own encounters. "Some of the big ones, they really get you sometimes."

Potholes are a problem for Gaston County, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) officials. They say the winter weather back in January is partly to blame. The cause of all the potholes is the result of water seeping into the ground and freezing.

The city has already fixed over 100 potholes this year, each one adding up to $100 each. The damage from the potholes strikes up a big bill for drivers, especially with repairs totaling up to $2,000.

"It hurts my car and my wallet," Martin says.

Martin says he frequently drives through the county and is no stranger to the bumpy potholes.

"Just last year I had a service on my car. It was about $800. The mini potholes knocked my car out of alignment."

NCDOT says they are committed to fixing potholes within two days of being reported. To file a report, click here.

