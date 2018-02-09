Two arrested for attempted robbery in Catawba County deadly shooting

Officials say two people who were with a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in Catawba County Wednesday night were charged with attempted robbery Friday.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Dylan Gates and Cory Ingram, along with Shane Cauthen, the 17-year-old who was killed, attempted to rob a teen that lived at the residence in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive.

The shooting happened when Cauthen reportedly went into the home and pulled a gun on a teen inside, according to deputies.

The person inside, also a 17-year-old, then shot Cauthen multiple times. Investigators say the teen who shot Cauthen acted in self defense and will not be charged.

Deputies found a vehicle that was stopped on the side of Startown Road, near the Lincoln County line, with the Cauthen shot inside. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Lincoln where he died a short time later.

Deputies did not say whether the alleged shooter and Cauthen knew each other.

The sheriff said Thursday afternoon that the case had been determined to be self defense and that no charges would be filed against the alleged shooter.

Gates and Ingram will have first court appearances on Feb. 12 in Newton, NC.

