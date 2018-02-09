Man arrested for murder after shooting in Rowan County, victim identified

A man was arrested Saturday for the murder of another man in Friday's shooting in Rowan County, according to the sheriff.

Deputies say they responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Gheen Road in Salisbury.

Detectives identified 22-year-old Taedrin Sanders as the suspect.

According to a press release, a person in the community that had been known to Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten for more than thirty years, arranged for Sanders to turn himself in personally to Sheriff Auten.

He submitted himself peacefully into the custody of the sheriff Saturday morning at a local business where the two had agreed to meet. He also turned in the handgun used in the crime.

A woman reportedly called 911 Friday, said that someone had been shot at the address on Gheen Road and hung up.

A deputy arrived and located a man with a gunshot wound. Responders determined that he was dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Gregory Yarborough. Investigators determined he died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Arrest warrants were obtained Friday by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office detectives for Sanders for the murder of Gregory Yarborough.

Sanders was given no bond and will have a first court appearance on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.

In the news release the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office expressed thanks to citizens in the community and the news media for their assistance in getting this suspect in custody within less than 24 hours after the crime was committed.

“This is a prime example of Rowan County citizens and law enforcement working together to fight crime”, said Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten.

