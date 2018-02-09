Portion of Queens Rd W, Norton Rd closed as crews remove hazardous tree

A portion of Queens Road West Norton Road in south Charlotte will be closed Friday evening as crews remove a hazardous tree.

The closure is on the 1200 block of Queens Rd West near the intersection with Norton Rd. According to City officials, the large tree fell Friday afternoon and posed "an imminent threat and extreme public safety hazard."

The inbound lane of Queens Rd and a single lane of Norton Rd will be closed through 5 p.m. as City crews remove the remaining portion of the tree before it falls completely.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and to be aware that the closure could affect their evening commute.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.