Former Charlotte elementary school music teacher pleads guilty to possessing child porn

A former music teacher at a Charlotte elementary school pleaded guilty to possession of child porn Friday, court officials say.

Benjamin McMiller, 32 and former music teacher at Oakdale Elementary School, reportedly had a collection of images and videos that included infants and toddlers, among others.

McMiller was arrested in November 2016 after reportedly confessing to watching child porn during an investigation.

He was charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began on October 20, 2016, when detectives received an online tip.

"Mr. McMiller was very forthcoming in his information that led us to those charges," CMPD Lieutenant Tom Barry said previously. "We have no information to suggest that there was physical contact between Mr. McMiller and children."

McMiller voluntarily came to police headquarters Nov. 9, 2016, where he was interviewed by detectives. Police say during the interview he confessed to streaming the videos.

Regarding the arrest, school superintendent Ann Clark said, "It's incredibly disappointing whether it's a CMS employee or not. Any adult that's putting our kids in harm's way potentially is a concern."

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, McMiller was employed with the district in August 2015. He was initially placed on administrative leave in 2016 pending the outcome of the investigation. He officially resigned from the school in January of 2017.

If anyone has information concerning child sexual exploitation, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers or visit http://www.missingkids.com/home.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

