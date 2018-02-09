WBTV Sports Overtime: Charlotte Checkers start a 6 game home stand

The Charlotte Checkers start a 6 game home stand on Friday night. The hope is some home cooking will help this team get out of its recent slump.

They are coming of a road trip where they went 1-5 and now, are in 9th in the Eastern Division of the AHL-- one spot out of the playoffs.

For a preview of the upcoming home stand and possible help coming to the Checkers from the Carolina Hurricanes, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

