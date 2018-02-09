Police looking for man in University City sexual battery case, photos released

A man is being sought in connection with a sexual battery that occurred in the University City area Sunday.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect involved in the sexual battery.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, on Feb. 4, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 8900 block of University City Boulevard in reference to a sexual battery and assault on a female.

The victim said that an unknown man pushed her against a wall and forcibly fondled her. The man then reportedly fled the scene on foot.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man being sought in UNC Charlotte sex assault case

Detectives were able to obtain photos of the man, who is described as a black male, approximately 20-years-old, 5’9” tall with a thin build and medium complexion.

Officers continue to increase patrols in the apartment complexes and near the campus.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

