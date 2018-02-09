Charlotte-based Belk cuts dozens of jobs

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte-based Belk has cut 58 full-time jobs company-wide.

The positions that were eliminated included assistant store managers, operations managers and sales team managers in Belk stores across 16 states, the company said Friday. Twelve such jobs were in North Carolina.

No part-time workers were affected in the most recent layoffs, Belk added.

“These were salaried employees, and we are reinvesting in customer-facing roles to enhance our guest experience,” spokesman Tyler Hampton said.

The latest job cuts come three years after Belk sold itself to the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $3 billion. The chain has undergone a handful of corporate changes since changing ownership.

The retailer has laid off dozens of employees at its headquarters off Tyvola Road, for instance. Former Hot Topic CEO Lisa Harper took over as CEO in summer 2016, marking the first time the retailer was run by someone outside the Belk family.

Last year, Belk also cut the hours of some of its store employees and increased them for customer-facing roles, a move that the company said would benefit customers. Many employees say they lost their benefits, however.

Founded as a small shop in Monroe in 1888 that grew into the largest family-owned department store chain in the U.S., Belk operates about 292 stores across its 16-state footprint.

The company has said it plans to close a few stores this year, although none will be in the Carolinas.