Rowan Co man facing drug charges after heroin, pills, money seized from home

A 41-year-old Rowan County man is facing several drugs charges in connection with a two-year long heroin trafficking investigation.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Jason Scott Dillard, of Gold Hill, was receiving and distributing amounts of at least 100 grams of heroin per week.

Between August 2017 and September 2017, three heroin purchases were allegedly made from Dillard's home on Old US 80 Highway, deputies say.

Deputies say they performed a search warrant at Dillard's home on Thursday and seized 17 grams of heroin, 102 prescription pills, around $5,000 in cash and property which is believed to be stolen. Deputies said they also reportedly found a money counting machine and evidence of counterfeiting money.

Dillard has felony convictions for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and drug possession. He was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking opiates and possession with the intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance. He is also facing other drug charges.

He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Jonathan Dow Hartford, 45, was also arrested at Dillard's home for reportedly possessing a fictitious California's driver license, deputies said. The California resident also reportedly had another person's Social Security card and other documents on his possession, according to deputies.

