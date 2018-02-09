Bomb threat forces evacuation at Monroe HS in Union County

A high school in Union County has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday morning.

According to Monroe High School's Facebook page, all students are safe after being evacuated from the school following the threat. School officials said law enforcement crews are searching the building.

Students will be allowed back into the school once the threat has been lifted, school officials said.

School officials are asking people to not come to the area.

No other details were released.

