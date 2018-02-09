Scammers targeting people who use dating websites, apps

FBI Charlotte is warning people who use dating websites and apps about the threat of online romance scams.

On Friday, the FBI said scammers are taking advantage of people who are looking for romantic partners on dating websites, apps, or social media by obtaining access to their financial or personal information.

The scams are especially prevalent this time of year, law enforcement officials said.

In 2016, there was nearly 15,000 complaints in connection with romance scams, with losses exceeding $230 million.

FBI Charlotte released these following tips for anyone who wants to develop a romantic relationship with someone they had met online:

Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the material has been used elsewhere.

Go slow and ask questions.

Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to go “offline.”

Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family or requests.

Beware if the individual promises to meet in person but then always comes up with an excuse why he or she can’t. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.

Never send money to anyone you don’t know personally.

If you think you're a victim of a romance scam, you can file a complaint here.

