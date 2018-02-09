Daytona 500 winner opens shop in Salisbury, team driver is grandson of Dale Earnhardt

A Daytona 500 winner has opened a NASCAR race shop in Salisbury on South Main Street, and the team driver is the grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

StarCom Racing, managed by Derrike Cope, builds the cars driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt.

StarCom recently acquired a Charter for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. In January the team signed Earnhardt to compete in this year’s historic 60th running of the Daytona 500, and the rest of the season.

According to a team press release, this will ensure keeping the Earnhardt name alive at the event for the 40th straight year.

SCR’s recent Charter acquisition guarantees the team a position in the Great American Race, where it will showcase its partnership with VRX Simulators in the 00 Chevy Camaro.

“I am so appreciative of everyone at StarCom Racing and VRX for having confidence in me and making this a reality,” said Earnhardt. “There’s been an Earnhardt driving in the 500 for 39 years so to be able to keep that streak going for a 40th year means a lot to me and I’m sure a lot of Earnhardt fans are going to be happy to hear this news.”

“It was imperative for our young team to have a sponsored driver for our start-up year, and we did have several options. We felt that Jeffrey was the best fit for our team and VRX has already shown the type of enthusiasm and commitment that SCR has both for Jeffrey and for the sport. It will be a very exciting year for us,” Cope said.

Cope was the winner of the 1990 Daytona 500 and the 1990 Budweiser 500 at Dover, Delaware.

On Thursday the team loaded up and headed out for the upcoming activities at the Daytona International Speedway. The shop is on South Main Street, just south of the intersection with Jake Alexander Boulevard.

