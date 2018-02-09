West Iredell HS student accused of making threats, having knife on campus

A West Iredell High School student who had a knife in his car was arrested after making threats, police say.

"I feel like it was food that the student's are aware and know to come to the faculty and staff or the resource officer when they find out things of a concerning nature," said Iredell Sheriff's deputy Dallas Hicks.

Nicholas Carroll Anderson, 17, is accused of making violent threats Thursday. Deputies searched Anderson's car after school officials notified them of the threats.

Deputies say they found a fixed blade hunting knife in Anderson's car, which was parked on campus.

"It is our top priority to remain proactive in order to eliminate any potential threats to school safety," deputies say. "We will not condone any violence of threats of violence in the schools of Iredell County”.

Anderson was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He is charged with felony making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property and possessing a weapon on educational property.

"This was a student making a mistake, saying a poor comment," said West Iredell High principal Gordon Palmer.

Anderson was given a $50,000 bond.

