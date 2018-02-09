Morganton man sentenced to at least 7 years in prison for firearm possession

A Morganton man was convicted for possessing a firearm as a felon, court officials said.

According to court officials, David Allen Pearson, 48, will serve between seven to 10 years in prison following his convictions of possessing a firearm by a felon and admitting to his felon status.

In August 2016, law enforcement officers went to serve Pearson an arrest warrant when they found a revolver, ammunition and a knife in his possession, according to court officials.

A year later, a confidential informant told investigators that Pearson was allegedly attempting to sell multiple guns, court officials said. When a search warrant was performed at Pearson's home, investigations reportedly found the guns in his possession.

He will serve his sentence at the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. Officials said his sentence was enhanced by prior convictions.

