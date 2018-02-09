Man turns himself after shooting friend during argument, police say

The shooting happened near this intersection (David Whisenant-WBTV)

A man is facing several charges in connection with a shooting that left one person with a shattered femur in Salisbury on Tuesday.

Nasby Jordan Mills III is accused of shooting his friend in a car near the intersection of East Henderson and North Long Street just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a disagreement between the two friends lead to the shooting. Salisbury police say Cornelius Colson, 42, was riding in a car with Mills when the two began arguing.

PREVIOUS: Police: Argument between friends ends with one shot in the leg

That is when Mills allegedly shot Colson as he attempted to get out the car. The bullet went into Colson's buttocks, then struck and broke his femur.

Colson was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He is expected to be okay.

On Friday, police charged Mills with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and kidnapping. Mills reportedly turned himself in to police, officers say.

He was given a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.