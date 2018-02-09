Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers undergoes surgery, says he’s - | WBTV Charlotte

Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers undergoes surgery, says he’s ‘recovering well’

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (right) had surgery on his right shoulder Thursday. Linebacker Thomas Davis (left) visited him post-operation. (Credit: Instagram) Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (right) had surgery on his right shoulder Thursday. Linebacker Thomas Davis (left) visited him post-operation. (Credit: Instagram)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person | The Charlotte Observer) - Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers had surgery on his right shoulder on Thursday.

He first posted photos post-operation on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon, with the caption “thanks everyone for the calls, texts and visits. Everything went smooth and I’m recovering well.”

Peppers also posted a photo of one of his guests, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis.

Carolina’s team website confirmed the surgery Thursday afternoon, but a team spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

A source told the Observer that Peppers’ surgery was a labrum repair.

Peppers, 37, returned to Charlotte in 2017 on a one-year deal and tied for the team lead in sacks with 11. Carolina coaches have stated their hope that Peppers, a future first-ballot hall of famer, will return for another year.

At the end of the season, Peppers said that he needed to take some time to reflect before making a decision.

Peppers was added to Carolina’s injury report the day before the Panthers played New England in Week 4. He played that game with a large brace on his shoulder, and was listed as questionable the following week. He didn’t miss any games in 2017.

He also practiced on a limited basis throughout the year, as the team gave him rest days to preserve his body.

