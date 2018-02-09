Charlotte restaurant is serving a $500 pizza. The insane toppings include gold.

Here’s your $500 pizza for Valentine’s Day. (Credit: Firenza Pizza of Charlotte)

Charlotte’s Firenza Pizza has a motto of serving “Pizza Like Never Before,” and it is proving the point by serving a $500 pizza in honor of Valentine’s Day.

That’s $500 for one 10-inch pizza, called the Golden Surf and Turf.

It’s sprinkled with gold...along with a lot of other toppings you wouldn’t consider ordering from Domino’s or Papa John’s. And yes, you can get it to go.

Firenza says you don’t eat pizza like this...you “indulge” in it.

“This unique signature pie includes lobster bisque, lobster, filet medallions, caviar and is dusted with edible gold leaf,” said a statement from Firenza.

Firenza asks that people who intend to order the pizza call the restaurant and RSVP 48 hours in advance.

If the Golden Surf and Turf sounds a little too indulgent, Firenza is offering a cheaper special: Two, 10-inch heart shaped pizzas for $14. Includes just one topping.

You can get the $500 pizza starting Friday and it will be offered through Feb. 18.

Founded in 2015, Firenza Pizza specializes in made-to-order, stone hearth-baked pizzas that can be customized with nearly 40 toppings. There are 12 Firenza locations in seven states, including one in Columbia, S.C. For details: http://www.firenzapizza.com.