Dog food that's good enough for people to eat

How does a dish made with chicken, kale and quinoa sound? Or turkey, sweet potatoes and broccoli? Hungry yet? Well, you may have to ask your dog to share because those meals are for pets.

Some companies are now serving up human-grade dog food, with ingredients you could even eat yourself.

Once a month, a box arrives at Rachael Warshaw's home and inside is something her dog Sadie is always excited to counter surffor: "Human-grade dog food."

“We decided to go this route because I just felt it was a better option for her," Warshaw said.

It's created with ingredients like beef, lentils, carrots and kale. Once it's made, it's shipped in vacuum-sealed packs on dry ice because there's no preservatives. Warshaw stores the pouch in her fridge and freezer.

“I just love being able to read all of the ingredients and not question what any of them are, not have to google what something means," she said.

We found companies making pet treats and food touting products as "human grade," "real food," "nothing artificial," "minimally processed," and "higher safety standards.

Some food makers boast that even you can chow down. Sometimes employees sample it themselves.

“People have finally started to really understand the power that food has on our health," Brett Podolsky, who is the co-founder of The Farmers Dog, said. "Now people are making that connection for their dogs.”

A spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association says that "before changing your pet's diet, consult with your own vet. Pets have different nutritional needs than people."

The spokesperson also said that "there's no peer-reviewed research that supports human-grade pet food is a better choice than any other well-balanced pet food."

But The Farmer's Dog says they're hearing from pet owners who are seeing results.

“Human-grade pet food is a fairly new thing and you know we can wait for years to get the science behind it," Podolsky said. "We've been we've been getting tons of anecdotal evidence to prove that it's really changing dog’s lives."

Warshaw says all she knows is that she's seeing positive changes in Sadie. “I saw the benefits of it right of way. Her coat got shinier," she said.

The AVMA says if you're thinking of changing foods, print out the ingredient list and bring it to your vet to get advice especially if your pet has health concerns or a metabolic problem.

