BLOG: Warm temperatures ahead of rainy weekend, two First Alert Days declared

Nice End To The Workweek

Occasional Showers Saturday

Heavier Rain/Storms Sunday

Friday will be an extension of Thursday's pretty weather with seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Enjoy the break, because another round of rain is approaching and this time it will affect both days of the weekend.

As for Friday night, while it will be mostly cloudy, it will also likely be mostly dry with overnight lows only falling back into the 40s.

The first batch of rain arrives by daybreak Saturday morning. However, our data is indicating we may get a significant lull in the rain for a good portion of the day Saturday before the next batch moves in Saturday evening and overnight. The second wave may not let up through the entire day Sunday.

Highs will be close to 60 degrees on Saturday, jumping to the upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday, rather impressive, considering the lack of sunshine.

Model data is suggesting that some of the weekend rain will be on the heavy side - maybe even a few thunder rumbles on Sunday - and a solid one to two inches of rain across the WBTV viewing area seems likely by the time the front pulls east Sunday night.

Looking ahead, the pattern will remain unsettled for the first half of the week, so there may be more periods of rain to deal with right through Wednesday. We'll continue to monitor in case localized flooding becomes an issue, which seems quite possible considering the pending forecast on top of the heavy rain of late.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

