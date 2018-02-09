Two Charlotte area businesses robbed at gunpoint overnight

Police responded to two separate armed robberies in the Charlotte area Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the first armed robbery happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte. Police say a man entered a business armed with a gun. The armed man reportedly fled the scene without taking anything, police say.

The second armed robbery occurred just before 2:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Prosperity Church Road in northeast Charlotte. Officers said the robber reportedly entered a business and took cash at gunpoint.

No arrests have been made.

