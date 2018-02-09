Police: Armed intruders break into student's apartment near UNCC

No students were reportedly injured during a home invasion in the University area Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the University Crossings Apartments on University City Boulevard, which is across the street from the UNC Charlotte campus.

The victims told police three armed robbers broke the door down and came into the apartment. The robbers then demanded property from the victims and took off.

"It's a little unsettling because there was also an incident on campus like yesterday or two days ago where there was an armed robbery back behind the student union," student Chris Lambert said.

Lambert lives in University Crossing and says he got the email alerting tenants of the armed robbery.

"I am hoping local law enforcement can get on it and do their thing and get these guys in jail," Lambert said.

Other tenants are also concerned about the crime that happened in University Crossings, especially Claudia Lorenzon. She is a student at UNCC and is from Italy. She has only been in Charlotte for six months and says she is not used to the violence that has been happening near the campus.

"Here people have guns and everything," Lorenzon said.

Four crimes have happened near or on the campus within the past few days. UNCC Police Jeffrey Baker doesn't like to see that headline.

"It's always a worry," Baker said. "It's something that we are always concerned with. We do as much as we can to make our campuses as safe as we can."

CMPD says violent crime in the University City area is down 33% month-to-date and down 13% year-to-date. Despite crime going down, fear is rising as students are dealing with crime in their community.

"I think it's very weird that all of this is happening all at a once," student Fernanda Rodriguez said.

While police continue to look for the suspects, students are practicing safety.

"Just have my phone on 911," student Theodora Agoa said.

Police don't believe the victims were the intended targets and say the robbers "mistakenly" broke into the apartment.

University Crossings is an off-campus apartment community for students, according to their website.

On Sunday, a woman in her 40s was reportedly sexually assaulted in the apartment complex's parking garage. Officers say a man approached the woman, sexually assaulted her and then fled the scene. This incident was the second sexual assault reported near UNC Charlotte Sunday.

A woman in her 20s was reportedly sexually assaulted inside a residence hall on the university's campus on Darryl McCall Circle around 8 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told campus police that a man reportedly went into her residence hall in Greek Village and made a "lewd comment" toward her. The man then allegedly ran towards the victim and sexually assaulted her before fleeing from the hall, campus police said.

After the alleged sexual assault, CMPD announced plans to increase patrols in apartment complexes near the school following these alleged assaults.

According to school officials, two UNCC students were robbed at gunpoint around 1:42 a.m. Thursday morning behind the Student Union building in the loading dock area on campus.

Three men have since been charged in connection with the armed robbery.

No other details have been released.

