Police: Two detained after jumping from southwest Charlotte wreck

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people were detained after reportedly jumping from a crash in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 2:19 a.m. on Billy Graham Parkway and West Boulevard. Police say the occupants of the vehicle jumped and ran from the scene. Police found two of the alleged occupants a short time later. 

A witness told officers that one person allegedly had a gun. 

It is unclear whether police are looking for anymore people. 

No more details were released. 

