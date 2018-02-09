Driver crashes into power pole in east Charlotte, shuts down lane

One lane on an east Charlotte road is shut down after a driver crashed into a utility pole Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Statesville Avenue. Duke Energy crews were on scene trying to repair the broken power pole.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident. Police did not say when the lane is expected to reopen.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.