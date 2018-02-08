Mecklenburg County files lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

Government officials in Mecklenburg County filed a lawsuit against several drug manufacturers and distributors Thursday.

The lawsuit states that Mecklenburg County officials are seeking to recover damages as a result of the opioid epidemic they claim the manufacturers caused.

Mecklenburg County is joining several other states and counties including Gaston County and Burke County who have also filed lawsuits against the manufacturers of prescription opioids.

PREVIOUS: STORY: Burke Co officials file lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, states epidemic is 'out of control'

The 88-page lawsuit claims that "county governments and the services they provide their citizens have been strained to the breaking point by this public health crisis."

Officials say North Carolina and Mecklenburg County are in the midst of this crisis according to reported statistics.

DOCUMENT: Read the full lawsuit here

According to the lawsuit, "in 2016 112 people died from opioid-related death, nearly doubling the number of deaths the year before."

There are currently more than 300 lawsuits filed by cities and counties nationwide against opioid manufacturers.

