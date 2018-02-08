Two injured after head-on collision in east Charlotte

Two people were injured after a car crash in east Charlotte Thursday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened near Rocky River Church Road and Peach Orchard Road.

CMPD says the accident involved two vehicles, a pickup truck and a mid-90s Honda Accord Coupe.

Rock River Church Road was closed for several hours while firefighters treated the injured and police collected evidence and began their investigation.

The driver of the car has serious injuries, the driver of the pickup isn’t seriously hurt.

CMPD is still investigating this crash and no further information has been released.

