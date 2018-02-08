Medic: Person shot, injured north of uptown Charlotte

A person was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound north of uptown Charlotte Thursday night, according to Medic.

The incident reportedly happened in the 1900 block of St. Mark Street.

The person was treated and transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

There's no word on what happened in the shooting, or if any arrests were made.

No further information has been released.

