Mini mart robbery suspect pleads with Gaston County judge for lower bond

Deonte Brice spoke to a judge via a video monitor Thursday afternoon. As the judge spoke about the charges Brice is facing, the suspect wiped his eyes and shook his head.

Brice is accused of the January 28 robbery at the Lowell Mini Mart. The incident was captured on surveillance camera. The suspect, who investigators believe is Brice, is seen pistol whipping an employee and her son in the process.

Brice told a judge Thursday that he wasn’t the one who robbed the store.

“The charges that they got pending on me right now I don’t know nothing about it. I was in Charlotte the whole time,” said Brice.

The judge still issued Brice a $1 million bond. The suspect looked shocked at the decision, sinking into his chair. Brice then promptly slammed the table where he was sitting and left the area.

He is the second suspect to be charged in connection to the incident. Dustin Bingham was also charged for his connection to the crime.

Employees at the Lowell Mini Mart are now breathing a sigh of relief. They are happy arrests have been made in the case.

“We’ve been kind of cautious, watching over the doors, and looking around to see who’s coming in,” said Wendy White, an employee at the gas station.

White said that customers have been inquiring about the incident.

Officers with the Lowell Police Department took the incident personally and credit the arrests to help from the public and the other law enforcement agencies in Gaston County.

“It’s kind of a small town. We know most of the store clerks and business owners and it’s like an assault on one of your family members,” said Captain Carl Moore with Lowell Police Department.

Brice is scheduled to appear in court again at the end of February.

