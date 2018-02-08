New info released about man killed in officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte

Screenshots from video of the shooting shows a man with an object that police say was a knife (VIDEO SOURCE: Trey Massey)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released new information about Charlie Shoupe, the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte on Feb. 2.

According to CMPD, the new information includes 911 and radio traffic recordings of the incident which occurred in the 3200 block of Timberbrook Drive.

In one of the calls a 911 caller can be heard reporting the shooting to a dispatcher. The dispatcher asks "How many shots did you hear" and the caller responds "six or seven."

Also included, are details about previous encounters with Shoupe, including an incident a day before the shooting happened.

The investigation indicated that on 11 occasions in the last year, CMPD was called to incidents concerning Shoupe.

On several of those occasions, police say Shoupe voluntarily authorized Medic to transport him for medical attention.

Officers insist that on none of those occasions was Medic or the CMPD legally authorized to involuntarily transport Shoupe for medical attention without his consent.

On Feb. 2, Shoupe was shot and killed by CMPD officers who say they perceived an 'imminent deadly threat' from a man holding a knife outside of a west Charlotte apartment complex.

Police say Shoupe was showing signs of "mental distress."

On Feb. 1, the day before the shooting, police say Shoupe’s mother called 911 and requested Medic.

Police say she was transferred to a Medic dispatcher and told the dispatcher that her son had not taken his medicine and that he thought she was trying to kill him.

Medic was dispatched to the scene and requested the assistance of CMPD.

When officers arrived, they say they spoke with Shoupe for approximately 20 minutes while assessing his emotional condition.

Police say Shoupe appeared calm and reasonable and did not present an imminent threat to himself or anyone else. He reportedly indicated he had been feeling okay and did not want to go to the hospital.

Medic personnel arrived on the scene, spoke with Shoupe, assessed his condition and said that he appeared lucid and calm.

Officers say they advised Shoupe’s mother that they could not legally force him to go to the hospital. Officers advised both he and his mother to call 911 if they needed further assistance.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

