No charges in teen shooting death, tense confrontation results

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed against a teen who shot a 17-year-old Wednesday night during an attempted robbery.

It happened just a mile from the Lincoln County line.

Shane Cauthen and two friends approached a home, the sheriff says, wearing masks.

Investigators believe the three had gone to rob a 17-year-old that lived there.

Cauthen, says the sheriff, fired a shot at that teen and then that teen pulled out a weapon and fired back. Cauthen was hit several times.

His friends drove him to Lincoln County to get medical help but it was too late.

“He was a good boy,” said his mom Shanda Cauthen.

She and others were hoping charges would be filed against the other teenager.

Investigators met with the District Attorney Thursday morning and they determined that the shooting was justified. A case of self-defense.

Later in the day, at the scene of the shooting, a man drove up to take a look at the scene.

One man who said he raised Cauthen for many years stood and stared at the house.

A man at the house who is a relative of the teen who was the robbery target, drove up to the edge of the driveway and asked that man to leave. He didn’t.

That’s when the relative pulled out an AR-15 rifle and asked the man to go away.

When that gentleman reached behind him, as of to pull out something from behind his back, the relative with the AR-15 raised the barrel, pointed it at the man, and yelled at him to stop.

It turned out he was just trying to show that he was not armed.

At that point the confrontation, that lasted just a couple of minutes, cooled down as the visitor left and law enforcement arrived at the scene.

The visitor was stopped and questioned, so was the relative of the teen shooter.

The relative said there had been threatening calls to the house and he was just trying to protect the people there.

No charges were filed as a result of that confrontation. The sheriff says there will be patrols in the area to make sure nothing develops.

