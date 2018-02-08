Man arrested on drug charges in Burke County

A man was found was Xanax pills and arrested on drug charges in Burke County on Feb. 2.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Harvey Miller was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Officials went to check a residence in the 3800 block of Hide Away Hill in Valdese, after NC Probation and Parole requested assistance from the Burke County Narcotics Task Force.

The request came due to several people in the past with outstanding warrants fleeing on foot when law enforcement arrived.

While on the scene, officials located Miller in possession of eight generic Xanax tablets.

Miller received a $25,000 secured bond and was transported to Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility.

