Bounce Scholar of the Week: Jani Hendon

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only in the classroom but outside as well. The student, along with their favorite teacher, is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Jani Hendon, a 6th grader at Walter G. Byers Elementary School.

Bio: Jani is a caring, bubbly, and an extraordinary scholar.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her older sister and friends. Jani’s favorite hobbies include making slime and reading. Her favorite book is "Wonder."

Jani has lived in three different states including New York, South Carolina, and currently North Carolina.

