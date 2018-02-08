WBTV Sports Overtime: National Signing Day recap

In most years, there isn't much drama on National Signing Day as most recruits commit to colleges when they are juniors.
But this year, we had 2 local 4 star athletes who had been heavily recruited from their freshmen seasons that didn't make up their minds until earlier this week.
For more on them and a recap of National Signing Day, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.