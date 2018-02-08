WBTV Sports Overtime: National Signing Day recap - | WBTV Charlotte

WBTV Sports Overtime: National Signing Day recap

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
In most years, there isn't much drama on National Signing Day as most recruits commit to colleges when they are juniors.

But this year, we had 2 local 4 star athletes who had been heavily recruited from their freshmen seasons that didn't make up their minds until earlier this week.

For more on them and a recap of National Signing Day, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

