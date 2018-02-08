Person killed in Caldwell County shooting identified

A person killed in a shooting in Caldwell County Thursday afternoon has been identified by deputies as 31-year-old Daniel Lashone Wright.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the 2100 block of Remont Drive in Sawmills, where Wright was found dead. It happened around 1:39 p.m.

The shooter was temporarily living at the home, deputies say, and is cooperating with the investigation.

The case is under investigation by the District Attorneys Office. No charges have been filed.

