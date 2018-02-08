Cherryville man missing for nearly 3 months, deputies say

A 26-year-old man was reported missing in Lincolnton Wednesday.

Lincoln County deputies say Dillon James Goudy, of Cherryville, was reportedly last seen nearly three months ago - around Nov. 1.

Goudy is described as being around 5'6" and 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He lived in White Oak Farm Road area.

Anyone with information on Goudy's whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

