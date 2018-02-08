VIDEO: Dog goes crazy over Empire Flooring commercial

Sharon Lotze’s dog Jody appears to either love or hate the Empire Flooring commercial that ends with the company phone number being performed in song.

Lotze said, “Whatever she is doing, comes to a complete halt when she hears it. Then she howls even after the commercial goes off. She's been doing this for years.”

Check out the video and you can hear Jody’s reaction to yourself. And you’ll probably find yourself either howling or singing along with it.

