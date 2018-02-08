Fire heavily damages Hickory home - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire heavily damages Hickory home

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) -

A fire heavily damaged a Hickory home Thursday morning.

Firefighters say the fire broke out at a home in the 600 block of 11th Street Place NW around 5 a.m. Thursday. 

Firefighters reported fire and smoke coming from the home. Crews were able to control the fire by 5:32 a.m.

No injuries were reported. 

Red Cross is assisting the occupant. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

