Fire heavily damages Hickory home

A fire heavily damaged a Hickory home Thursday morning.

Firefighters say the fire broke out at a home in the 600 block of 11th Street Place NW around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters reported fire and smoke coming from the home. Crews were able to control the fire by 5:32 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross is assisting the occupant. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

