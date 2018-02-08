Pair facing child abuse charges for having 'unlivable, filthy' home, sheriff says

Two Rowan County parents are facing child abuse charges after deputies say they created an "unkept and unsafe" home for their four children.

According to arrest records, 23-year-old Lisa Marie Johnson and 33-year-old Chanc Lee Daniels were both charged with four counts of child abuse. The pair was arrested Tuesday around 8 p.m.

The Rowan County sheriff said the pair's home on Stokes Ferry Road in Gold Hill was "unlivable" and "filthy." Deputies said the pair created and allowed for "a substantial risk of physical injury."

Deputies say the four children range from a newborn to a 6-year-old.

The investigation began on Tuesday when Daniels called 911 to report that he thought someone was "walking around on his roof." When the deputy arrived he met Daniels on the front porch and described him as "fidgety," and "amped up."

According to the report, the deputy and Daniels then went inside the house. The deputy described "an overwhelming odor of musk and ammonia."

The temperature inside the house was in the mid-50's in the estimation of the deputy.

The house was described as being in a shambles with only a narrow passage way to walk between furniture, garbage, and piles of clothes.

In one bedroom the deputy found Johnson lying on a bed with a new born and a two-year-old. The two-year-old was not clean, according to the report, and was "black from walking on the floor."

The bed had no sheets, pillows, or covering of any type.

In a second bedroom the deputy noted finding two more children, ages 4 and 6. Those children were both on a crib size mattress with no sheets or covering.

The kitchen was described as being full of dirty dishes with trash on every counter. A bad smell was reported to be coming from the refrigerator and freezer.

The bathroom was also described as being filthy with an overflowing toilet and the bathtub full of clothes.

The deputy also noted that there were two fish tanks full of "stagnant brown water and rotting fish."

The Department of Social Services was notified and began its own investigation.

The deputy noted that when he went back to the house several hours later to serve warrants, the house had been cleaned and was in much better shape.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.