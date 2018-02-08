Hickory man pleads guilty to sex offenses involving 15-year-old

A Catawba County man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sex offenses involving a minor in 2016.

According to court officials, Hickory police performed a welfare check in January 2016 regarding a 15-year-old who said David William Conner, 26, and a co-defendant inappropriately touched him.

The victim told police he met Conner through social media and agreed to hang out with him, court officials said. That is when Conner reportedly touched the victim inappropriately and "tried to perform sexual acts on him," court officials said.

On Tuesday, Conner plead guilty to soliciting a minor by a computer and third-degree sexual exploitation charges. He was sentenced to serve between five to 11 years in prison.

The co-defendant, David Bangs, was convicted in July 2017 after he plead guilty to similar offenses, court officials say. Bangs was sentenced to serve 10 to 17 years in prison.

Court officials say Conner is also required to register as a sex offender and enroll in lifetime satellite-based monitoring.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.