Three men charged in UNC Charlotte armed robbery

Three men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on the UNC Charlotte campus Thursday morning.

Officers say Lester McClendon, 21, Jwuan Horton, 19, and Ulondis Edwards, 18 were arrested on armed robbery charges.

According to school officials, two UNCC students were robbed at gunpoint around 1:42 a.m. Thursday morning behind the Student Union building in the loading dock area on University City Boulevard.

The students described the robbers as three black males wearing dark clothing. After demanding property at gunpoint, the robbers got into a dark gray Ford Focus.

The investigation was a joint effort by university officers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

No injuries were reported in the incident. School officials sent an alert out to students after the incident.

Later Thursday morning, at approximately 4:24 a.m., officers responded to 5455 Brookshire Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery from the 7-Eleven.

Upon arrival, officers were told that two suspects entered the business with a gun. The suspects then reportedly demanded money and fled the scene.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of Garibaldi Avenue, in reference to locating a vehicle that matched the description given by UNCC Police regarding their armed robbery case that occurred on campus.

The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted.

Officers detained two suspects, identified as McClendon and Horton.

Based off of evidence located in the vehicle, both suspects were placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Edwards as a third suspect.

Detectives arrested Edwards without incident and he was then transported to police headquarters.

Edwards, Horton and McClendon were all transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

They have each been charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Additional charges are forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

