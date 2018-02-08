Molly's Kids: 5-year-old TJ Anderson dies of liver cancer

No easy way to say this.

TJ Anderson – little cancer warrior and big-time superhero – died yesterday in his Charlotte home. His mom and dad were with him.

“He died in our arms,” Travis told me late last night. “We haven’t set final arrangements yet. All of this has happened so fast.”

It is stunning. TJ is the little boy we met last September… the child we all rejoiced with on Thanksgiving Day when he was rushed to Pittsburgh for a miracle liver transplant… the boy who was making his dad send pictures of his hair growing back in bits and pieces so we could see his progress… the 5-year-old who was craving macaroni and cheese from his hospital bed. He had seemed to be recovering well. There was lots of hope.

Around the new year his parents saw the recovery slow. Tests showed TJ’s liver cancer had spread. His family didn’t want to talk specifics publicly but did bring him back home to Charlotte to be treated here.

Just last Friday the Charlotte Hornets sent tickets to his family after reading about him as one of our #MollysKids.

We posted pictures of TJ with Kemba Walker and others. He was happy.

“He’s cheering!” Travis had texted when he sent the video. “I haven’t seen him have this much fun in a long time.”

Just days later, this past Monday, TJ was rushed back to the hospital. A CT-scan showed a tumor in his skull had grown so large, it was bleeding on his brain.

“We’re not sure what’s next or what to do,” Travis said last night. “Just please thank everyone for all the support. You never, ever plan on any of this for your child.”

None of it is fair. I don't know when these stories, and pediatric cancer, stops.

Lots of love this morning to TJ's family.

#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

