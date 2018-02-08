Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to host small business seminars

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is offering numerous seminars this spring for local small business owners through the Small Business Center. Seminars are provided free-of-charge and open to the public.

Local residents like Dawn Evans, entrepreneur and owner of Editions Coffee Shop & Used Bookstore in Downtown Kannapolis, have found success through the Small Business Center. Evans started the business last year, and it has turned out to be everything she had hoped owning a small business could be.

“I worked with the Small Business counselor in Kannapolis who gave me the focus and information I needed. She really was an integral part in getting my business plan put together which ultimately led to funding for the business,” said Evans. Evans also has a degree from Rowan-Cabarrus and led the College’s Student Government Association as president during her college career.

Seminars include basic topics like “How to Start a Business” and “How to Write a Business Plan” to more advanced topics like “Make Facebook Advertising Work for Your Business” and “Gaining a Competitive Advantage: Being Preferred and Profitable.”

“The Small Business Center at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College provides business resources in Concord, Kannapolis, Salisbury and surrounding towns. Whether starting a small business or growing an existing business, the Small Business Center can aid in developing a plan of action for lasting success,” said Barbara Hall, director of the College’s Small Business Center. “Our goal is simple – to provide high quality small business education and relevant, comprehensive assistance to you.”

The calendar includes the following seminars held at the College’s North Campus in Salisbury:

· Your Small Business Taxes – Thursday 9-11 a.m., February 22, 2018

The calendar includes the following seminars held at the College’s North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC) in Kannapolis:

· How to Write a Business Plan – Wednesday 9-11 a.m., April 4, 2018

· QuickBooks Online Edition: An Overview – Thursday 2-4 p.m., May 17, 2018

Most workshops and seminars are available at no charge. For more information on the seminars including course descriptions, specific classroom locations and how to register, visit www.rccc.edu/sbc/.

The Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center can also help you access data on hundreds of industries, information needed to make marketing decisions or to write a business plan. A small business counselor can help you find information about your consumer preferences, use of social media in your industry, profit margins and much more. Make a free, one-on-one counseling appointment today at www.rccc.edu/sbc/.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/apply or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

