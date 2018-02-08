Police: Argument between friends ends with one shot in the leg

The shooting happened near this intersection (David Whisenant-WBTV)

A disagreement among two friends left one with a shattered femur as the result of a gunshot wound. according to Salisbury Police.

The incident happened on Tuesday just after 1:00 pm near the intersection of E. Henderson and N. Long Street.

Police say Cornelius Colson, 42, was riding in a car with a friend when the two began arguing.

The friend shot Colson as he attempted to get out the car. The bullet went into Colson's buttocks, then struck and broke his femur.

Colson was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Police say they have a suspect in mind and that charges could be coming soon.

